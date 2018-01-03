A calendar with a cause

ALTONA -

A brand new year is upon us. It's 2018, but many people still have their old 2017 calendars hanging on the wall. Jay Siemens has the perfect solution.

For the third year in a row, the Altona freelance photographer has produced a calendar featuring his work, and intends to donate the profits to help others.

His first calendar featured landscapes, the second one was wildlife.

“This year, I’m featuring landscapes again. It’s very similar to the last time I did this. I’ve had 1,000 copies printed and I hope to sell all of them for $20 each, and donate the profits.”

Proceeds from the first two calendars were donated to Altona Build a Village, a local organization that helps refugees immigrate to Canada, and assists them in their settlement process into the community.

“That is a very important organization, and I was happy to be able to help some of the Syrian refugees begin a new life in Canada. This year, I’m supporting another very worthy cause: the Canadian Mental Health Association. I think these days everybody knows somebody who has been affected by some kind of mental health issue. We need to raise awareness. It’s something that needs to be talked about, because it’s definitely an issue of our times.”

The calendar is called “Two Hundred Days”, which represents how much time was invested in traveling to all the places represented in the photos.

“In my work, I’m away from home a lot. But I feel very lucky to be able to travel to all these cool places, and see the things I’ve seen through my lens. It’s a joy to share those images with others, and help those in need at the same time.”

The calendar exhibits dramatic vistas from across Canada, the US, New Zealand, and Guatemala, just to name a few.

“I’m grateful to all the businesses who have agreed to help me sell them. They make great gifts. In the past, I’ve had businesses buy dozens of them for their employees, as well. It’s almost like making a donation to a worthy cause in their honour.” So far, Siemens has sold about 700 calendars, so act quickly before they're all gone.

You can still order online at www.jaysiemens.com



or at:



Kenora: LOTW Sports Headquarters - 702 Lakeview Drive

Altona: The Flower Shop - Altona Mall

Altona: Subway - 46 6th Street SE

Winkler: That Burrito Place - 204 Main St

Morden: The Olive Tree - 338 Stephen St

Kenora: Hoolio & Goober - 239 2nd St South

Kenora: Chow Time Pet Supply - 807 ON-17

Kenora: Tim’s Paint and Trim - 801 ON-17