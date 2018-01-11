Carman, Dufferin see residential growth

Both the Town of Carman and the RM of Dufferin recorded good growth through the Planning District’s yearly permit summary of 2017.

Planning District Secretary-Treasurer Janine Penner distributed 131 permits throughout the year.

Of particular note is residential growth in the area.

While there were no major projects in Carman or Dufferin, the municipalities registered more than twice as many homes built in 2017 than 2016.

In 2016, there were only 9 new homes built in Carman and Dufferin. In 2017, that number increased to 23.

Penner said she’s happy with the 2017 numbers, especially after seeing such a drop in 2016.

“It was nice to that the numbers jumped again, and nice to see that the community is building,” she said. “This year was definitely an improvement over the last year.”

Penner also said there were quite a few expansion projects in the works in 2017, especially in the agricultural sector, which indicates that businesses in the area are thriving.

The total value added to the municipalities was $16,419,236.95. Of that, $10,759,569.95 was in the RM of Dufferin and $5,659,667 was in the Town of Carman.

Penner noted that the Planning District also passed a by-law setting conditions to set up a gun range in the industrial zones in 2017.

And she added that anyone wanting to get involved with construction this year should be aware that the New Home Warranty Act - which was supposed to come into effect this year - was postponed until Jan. 1, 2020.

*****

edistefano@postmedia.com