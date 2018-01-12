Jayme Giesbrecht in concert

WINKLER -

Winkler powerhouse vocalist Jayme Giesbrecht is celebrating a birthday, but it’s attendees of her concert that get the gift of music.

Jayme Giesbrecht, and the Soul Revue Band is live in concert Jan. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the P.W. Enns Centennial Concert Hall in Winkler, joining forces with other musicians for her 30th birthday.

Artists gracing the stage will include Manitoba’s premiere bluesman JP Lepage, world class jazz pianist Jonathan Alexiuk and a special performance by June award winning blues legend Big Dave McLean.

Giesbrecht said she’s been looking forward to sharing a stage with Big Dave McLean since 2016, when he released an album called “Better the Devil You Know” which featured a few gospel songs.

“I immediately fell in love with the sound, and felt with my soul-infused gospel and his bluesy gospel sound, I wanted to do a show together,” she said.

Finding a date that worked for both meant her birthday concert isn’t exactly on her birthday. “My real birthday is February 9th, but for a legend like Big Dave? I was more than willing to adjust,” she said.

Giesbrecht hopes to see the audience inspired by wide musical talent.

“JP Lepage has become a mentor to me musically, and will open the show with some of his originals,” she said. “I’ll come on after him, with the full Soul Revue Band, including piano extraordinaire Jonathan Alexiuk.”

“Our set ranges from Soul, to ballads, to Southern Gospel Songs, and even a Country Gospel tune as well,” she added.

Big Dave McLean will take the entire second half of the show, with his authentic sound, and a band of talented musicians including JP Lepage, and Giesbrecht.

“He is an excellent storyteller, and such a relaxed person,” Giesbrecht said of McLean. “It might turn into a full on jam session with many of us musicians taking the stage with him. It will be fun.”

Being able to perform for others is something Giesbrecht considers a gift for herself. “Music inspires me, and so I want to share that inspiration with my friends in the audience,” she said.

Tickets for the Jan. 12 concert (7:30 p.m., P.W. Enns Centennial Concert Hall) cost $20 plus tax and fees and are available at winklerconcerthall.ca, Winkler City Office or at the door.