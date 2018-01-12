Carman Palliative Care celebrated the completion of another project meant to help families and their loved ones last week.

The group officially opened their new Day Room at the Carman Memorial Hospital on Jan. 4.

“It was amazing how quickly the community came together and the money poured in once they heard we were doing this cool project,” said Palliative Care Coordinator Sandy Cameron at the opening.

Started in the spring of 2016, the project was sparked by the family of Ted Tkachyk.

The first annual Ted Tkachyk Memorial Golf Tournament in the summer of 2016 raised over $47,000, $28,000 of which was donated to the Carman Palliative Care’s Day Room project.

The Day Room is frequently used by family members whose loved ones are staying at the hospital. The renovation project gave it a new, calmer look and more amenities to make life just a little bit easier for those who need to use the room, including a pull-out sofa bed, small appliances, a counter, space for charging electronics and more.

Ted Tkachyk’s wife Cheryl said facilities like the Day Room are needed to allow family members to be present during the palliative care process.

“I think deep down, that person knows that you’re there,” she said.

“It’s helpful to everybody,” added Cameron. “It’s helpful to the client, it’s helpful to the family, it’s helpful to the nursing staff. We really encourage people to stay and try to do as many normal things as you can.”

While the Carman Palliative Care committee doesn’t have any other big projects on the go right now, they continue to fundraise for equipment and other items that help give their clients and their clients’ families better comfort.

