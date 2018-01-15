Addictions recovery program coming to area

WINKLER -

SMART Recovery, a non-profit addictions recovery program, is coming to the area to help those struggling with addictions.

SMART stands for Self Management and Recovery Training. “It’s basically a support group for individuals who are seeking independence from addictive behaviors,” volunteer facilitator Sandra Carr said.

Carr said SMART offers a positive philosophy with a central theme of self-empowerment. “SMART believes that we all have the capacity within ourselves to overcome addiction and go on to lead meaningful lives,” she said. “It’s a program that tries to avoid labels, tries not to dwell too much in the past but focuses more on the present and what you want for the future.”

In that regard, Carr said, SMART differs from other support groups.

SMART focuses on the four-point program, which provides tools and strategies that are taken from cognitive behaviour therapy and rational emotive behaviour therapy. The four points are building and maintaining motivation, coping with urges, managing thoughts, feelings and behaviours and living a balanced life.

“This toolbox outlines a set of ways in which individuals struggling with addiction can change their behaviour,” Carr explained.

Another technique SMART teaches is the ABC tool. Carr used the example of someone feeling stressed after a hard day at work. A would be the activating event, walking out of work. B would be the belief, that the person needs a drink to relax. C would be the consequences, that they start drinking because of their stress.

“SMART teaches participants ways to disrupt this irrational belief system by helping them understand why they act as they do,” Carr said.

SMART offers meetings around the world, and while there have been meetings in Winnipeg, there haven’t been meetings in the Winkler/Morden area before now. “I think this region in general is under-serviced when it comes to offering support to individuals suffering with addiction,” she said. “While 12-step programs have been extremely helpful for some people, addiction is complicated. Not one approach is going to work for everybody. This is another option.”

“It’s quite different than a 12-step program, but it doesn’t pretend to be any better than a 12-step program,” Carr added. “In fact, some people might want to do both.”

A typical meeting runs from 60-90 minutes. Participants can get to know each other and help identify and prioritize topics of discussion and tools to talk about. The bulk of the meeting is a group discussion led by a facilitator, who introduces SMART tools when necessary.

Carr completed her training in fall and has attended meetings in Winnipeg to prepare to bring the program to Winkler.

Meetings start on Jan. 18 at Winkler Centennial Library at 7:00. The meetings are open to anyone who wants to find independence from their addiction.

“Any addiction,” Carr said. “Alcohol is often something that people are seeking support for but this is open to any kind of addiction.”

Anyone interested in attending, looking for more information or unsure if SMART is right for them can go to smartrecovery.org or contact Sandra at sandra.smartrecovery@gmail.com.