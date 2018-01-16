PRSD announces French Immersion programming

Prairie Rose will be starting a French immersion program in the southern part of the school division in the fall.

PRSD announced the new programming on Tuesday in a letter to parents and stakeholders, which was also sent to the Valley Leader. The catchment area for this programming is the Carman, Miami, Elm Creek and Roland areas.

After receiving requests for French-language programming from parents in the area, the division held a French Immersion Information evening in October 2017. That evening was followed with a survey to gauge community interest, which was collected in November.

Following full review and discussion, the PRSD Board of Trustees passed the following motion at the January 15, 2018, PRSD Board of Trustees’ meeting: “THAT PRSD approve the implementation of a French Immersion program in Region A at Carman Elementary guaranteed starting with the Kindergarten class effective September 2018.”

“The motion ensures that any family in the Elm Creek, Carman, Miami, and Roland school catchment areas will have access to French Immersion programming starting at the Kindergarten level at Carman Elementary beginning September 2018,” said the division’s letter on the subject.

PRSD’s next step is to confirm official Kindergarten interest from the four communities through the current Kindergarten registration process.

As PRSD works through the implementation process for this new program, the division says it will ensure that staff and stakeholders will receive accurate information about the implementation of French Immersion in Region A.

