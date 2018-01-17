Valley Fiber receives federal funding

WINKLER -

Winkler’s own Valley Fiber was the recipient of a substantial recent investment from the federal government.

“[This investment] means we paddle even faster than we already are,” Valley Fiber VP of Operations Conley Kehler said. “What it does is expand our network to communities throughout southern Manitoba. It expands on our scope, it takes the innovation that we’ve been building and takes it to communities outside of Winkler.”

“The economic opportunities for not just Winkler but beyond are now within reach for those in the area that want it,” he added.

The $10.3 million investment is part of the federal government’s Connect to Innovate program, which will invest $500 million total to building high-speed networks in under-served communities across the country.

Valley Fiber’s portion of the fund is being put toward improving high-speed Internet service for 27 communities and 30 institutions.

“We will be releasing some of those community names shortly,” Kehler said. “We’ll release the proposed core fiber deployment once a more detailed discussion with the Department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development happens.”

The $10.3 million is for building backbone infrastructure, Kehler said. “This will bring fiber to these communities,” he said. “Now we’ll have to work with local governments to bring fiber to the home and fiber to the farm.”

Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Honourable Navdeep Bains said high-speed Internet is no longer a luxury. “High-speed Internet service is a basic tool that all Canadians should have access to, regardless of where they live,” he said. “Canadians need this service to do business, upgrade their education and build stronger communities. Thanks to our Connect to Innovate program, more Canadians will be able to participate fully in the digital economy.”

Kehler agreed that high-speed Internet is more of an essential service now. “Our hope with putting this kind of innovation into southern Manitoba is that all kinds of local opportunities could interconnect,” he said. “Things like police forces, libraries, health industries could interconnect. That’s a wonderful reason for this innovation to be brought into southern Manitoba.”

“The dedicated fiber build that Valley Fiber is putting in is innovative and we believe it will become industry standard,” he added. “The government of Canada has picked us to further develop our product.”

Regular work on hooking up the City of Winkler has been progressing even as the snow and temperatures fall. “The data centre has lights on,” Kehler said. “We’ve lit up a number of customers south of Highway 14 and we continue to expand.”

“We’re hoping that we’ll be crossing the railway tracks soon, which will then light up more customers,” he added.