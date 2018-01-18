Habitat for Humanity officially in area

WINKLER/MORDEN -

The Winkler/Morden chapter of Habitat for Humanity is officially up and running.

Secretary and chair of fundraising and PR Christina Falk said now is a good time to be bringing the organization to the area.

“We feel like over the last few years especially, housing prices have continued to rise,” she said. “They haven’t stopped and income levels haven’t necessarily risen along with that. Younger families are really struggling to get into a home and if they do qualify for a mortgage, it’s for a very low cost home, which is often falling apart. You get into it and there’s no money left to fix it up.”

This kind of housing situation can be especially hard on children, Falk said.

“It’s a really good time to get ahead of the game and start helping working families who really need just a hand up to get going,” she added. “It secures life for their children.”

Falk emphasized that a misconception many people have about Habitat is that they give away houses for free. “It’s a mortgage program,” she explained. “They buy their home at market value. It’s not even a decreased price. They get a new home and they’re paying market value. The difference is there’s no down payment and no interest charged on the 15 year mortgage.”

Applicants must have been employed for the past two years and pass the vetting process.

“It helps the working, lower income families to be able to have an investment for their future,” she added.

Falk said the response from the community has been overwhelming. “We went into this saying we’re not going to pull people by their teeth to get into it,” she said. “If people are interested, we’ll do it. [Now] we almost have too many people organizing, so we’re having to downsize and put people on sub-committees.”

Right now, the organizing team consists of about 14 people plus others who make up the sub-committees. Falk said members have come from all around the community, which was what they were hoping for.

Falk and her husband Duane are behind the effort to bring the organization to the area. They presented to Winkler and Morden city councils and invited the local business community to a Winkler Chamber lunch for more information.

“It was an amazing response,” Falk said. “The people who were there were ready to sign up at the end already, saying ‘What can we do?’”

One of the questions brought up when the Falks were first gauging interest for the chapter was how to stay true to the faith-based roots of the organization while remaining inclusive to everyone in the community.

“The basic premise is that we’re seeking to put God’s love into action and bring people together from the community,” Falk said. “That’s people of all faiths and backgrounds working together to do this. There’s no religious requirement, obviously, for getting a house. As a steering committee, the idea is that we’re doing this in the name of God.”

Right now the organization is just starting out, and one of the first things to do is find land.

“We’re hoping to start off in both Winkler and Morden,” Falk said. “We’d love to get a lot in both places.”

Falk said people and businesses can get involved with Habitat in several different ways, including outright donations to the organization. Construction businesses can also donate materials or labour.

“In order to build the house you have to raise the full funds to buy the land and build the house before you can start,” Falk said. “Donations are the biggest thing we need right now.”

Falk said the process of fundraising, finding land, selecting families and designing and building a home takes time, but Habitat hopes to be building by this time next year.

Habitat will be visiting local churches and speaking to give people an opportunity to ask questions and find out more. For more information or to find out how you can help (especially with fundraising), you can contact Christina at wmhabitat@outlook.com.