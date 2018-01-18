Municipalities considering STARS helipad in Carman

The Town of Carman and the RM of Dufferin are looking into options for building a STARS landing heli-pad next to the Carman Memorial Hospital.

Currently, the STARS air ambulance is landing at the Carman Airport when it comes to the area. For a while, the helicopter did land next to the hospital, but that was meant to be a temporary measure. STARS would like to see a new landing space provided that meets all Transport Canada recommendations.

Carman Mayor Bob Mitchell said the two councils are in favour of the idea.

“The consensus there is that it’s got to be done,” said Mitchell. “You can’t afford to wait take an extra half an hour when there’s an emergency.”

With the added time it takes to transport patients from the hospital to the ambulance, and from the ambulance to the airport, STARS officials estimate that landing at that location costs them 25 minutes more than landing next to the hospital does.

So the closer landing pad would mean less travel time - which can sometimes be crucial for ill or injured patients. It would also mean fewer risks for the patients, since every time they are moved there is the potential for complications.

And since the local ambulance wouldn’t need to be used, it would be available for other emergencies as needed.

The councils will still need to determine how and when to go ahead with the project.

STARS offered a few estimates on cost, ranging from approximately $90,000 to $110,000. But Mitchell said he expects the price to be lower.

“Our feeling is that you can build this for a lot less than that,” he said. “We can do a lot of the work ourselves.”

Residents who live near the proposed site will likely also be consulted before any work begins, although Mitchell said he doesn’t foresee many issues.

The emergency helicopter has made 17 stops in Carman; 9 of those last year.

*****

edistefano@postmedia.com