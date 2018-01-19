Can't help falling in love with Elvis tribute

On Jan. 26, The King is coming to Morden.

Hosted by Stardust Drive-In and Total Sound, Elvis impersonator Corney Rempel is bringing the hits to the Access Event Centre, accompanied by local band the Lunitix, to give people a classic night out.

All proceeds from the event will be going to South Central Cancer Resource.

The event started out as a way to celebrate a special day for SCCR’s clinical resource coordinator Deb Thiessen.

“Deb Thiessen has a fantastic birthday coming up on that day,” Stardust Drive-In’s Marlene Nelson said. “She is a huge fan of Corney Rempel. She wanted to do a celebration with friends and family and as it grew, we thought it would be a wonderful opportunity to celebrate with her and something that means the world to her, South Central Cancer Resource.”

“We thought it would be good timing, her birthday is on the 26th,” she added. “By that time we’re all ready to go out, we’ve all gone a little stir crazy from the way our weather has been, and it’ll be a really good outing for a good cause.”

Rempel is an award winning Elvis tribute artist and comedian who has performed across North America for 17 years. He recently won 1st place in The Penticton Elvis Festival in BC. This earned him a spot to compete with the top 20 Elvis Tribute Artists in the world at the “Ultimate Elvis Festival” in at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee.

When he isn’t Elvis, Rempel is a morning radio host/DJ in Steinbach Manitoba. He also does voicing for cartoons, websites, movies and video games. Rempel was featured in a documentary called “That Mennonite Joke,” which has been shown at film festivals across Canada. Recently Rempel has also been performing as Johnny Cash and has even sung with Johnny Cash’s sister Joanne Cash Yates.

Nelson said she also holds SCCR near to her own heart. “Who of us hasn’t been touched by cancer?” she said.

Nelson said it’s important to support local organizations, and that Stardust Drive-In has also seen the effects of having the community rally behind them. “When we had to do our conversion, if it hadn’t been for the fact that people stepped up and assisted us to help fund the conversion, they got it to the point that we could finance it and continue,” she said. “When that happened we felt that it was very important to give back to others that are also in need in our communities.”

“Without our community we wouldn’t be here either,” she added.

The event will feature drive-in popcorn, peanuts, soda from the Co-op. Nelson said people are welcome to come celebrate in 60s costumes, but don’t have to feel obliged to dress up.

Nelson hopes that people come out and have a good time while supporting a local organization. “They are not government funded and they look to fundraisers to be able to do the good work that they do,” she said.

Tickets are $20 and can be picked up at SCCR, Morklers and Thornview Grocery. The event is rush seating starting at 7:30 with the music kicking off at 8:00.