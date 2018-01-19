Forum on new Immigration Committee next week

The Town of Carman and RM of Dufferin are exploring the idea of forming an Immigration Committee to centralize all immigration-related initiatives in their areas.

They say the purpose of this committee will be to “oversee newcomers’ arrival, refugee sponsorships, temporary foreign worker recruitment, ethno-cultural event planning and other immigration related topics.”

The municipalities are hosting a community forum on Jan. 25 to discuss this new committee, and anyone interested in learning more or possibly joining the committee is welcome to attend.

The town and RM are specifically inviting members of public from all sorts of backgrounds to attend, as they are hoping to represent the diversity in the community on the committee.

Also involved in this committee is the Pembina Valley’s Local Immigration Partnership Coordinator.

The Pembina Valley Local Immigration Partnership (PVLIP) is supposed to create a common platform to bring together individuals, community groups, businesses and governments (municipal, provincial and federal) to support immigrant settlement and integration in the Pembina Valley region, and the Local Immigration Partnership Coordinator is a position fully funded by Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

The Carman-Dufferin forum will be held on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 7:00 p.m. in the basement of the Memorial Hall.

