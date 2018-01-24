Viterra ceremonial team named

WINKLER -

The 2018 Winkler Viterra Championship Host Committee will honour four local curlers as part of the opening ceremonies on Jan. 31.

The four selections represent different generations of curlers.

Abe Suderman, at 91 years old, is a 60-year plus member of the Winkler Curling Club.

Henry (Hank) Klassen has been a Winkler Curling Club member for over 40 years, is a 10 time club champion, South Eastern Super League champion in 1982, 1986, 1988 and Labatt Tankard participant in 1983 (quarter finalist) 1985 and 1986.

Ross Derksen, originally from Plum Coulee, is a Manitoba junior provincial, national and world champion with Team David Hamblin in 2002, national mixed champion with Team Sean Grassie in 2008 and more recently coached Team Brooke Friesen when they won the 2014 Manitoba Winter Games.

Brennan Kezema, a Winkler Junior Curling Club member and participant in the Manitoba Canola Junior Championships in December with Team Jayden Rutter, rounds out the foursome.



Brennan Kezema

The youngest curler to be honoured, Kezema said he was surprised to be chosen. “I’m really excited for this,” he said.

Curling has long been a family affair for Kezema, and he said it’s good to see the love for the sport start to spread.

“It’s nice to see the community start to pick up curling a bit more than it has in the past,” he said.

Kezema hopes to eventually join the ranks of the top curlers.

“I one day plan to be in the Brier,” he said.



Ross Derksen

With 32 teams coming to Winkler, Derksen is excited to be part of the event.

“It’s an honour,” he said. “I was kind of surprised to be asked to be a part of it.”

Derksen praised organizers for their hard work and said they know how to host a great event.

“Curling has done a lot for me,” he said. “It was part of my family growing up. I was around it all the time.”

In university, Derksen said the sport was very important to him. “I spent so much time in curling rinks. I loved the competition,” he said. “I love the strategy of it, the competitiveness...”

Derksen said he’s impressed by the volunteers, pointing out this is the third big event in the area in the last five years, including the Manitoba Winter Games and the Scotties.

“This area does such a great job,” he said. “It is really cool to see this town put on big events.”



Abe Suderman

At 91 years old, Suderman is the curling veteran on the team. But he didn’t get involved in the sport until he was an adult.

“I was just married a couple of years and my uncles on my wife’s side, they were curling a little bit, and I went to look at a game,” he said.

In fact, Suderman remembers playing his first game at a local bonspiel. “I was playing (lead) and after a couple of ends I was playing second. I got promoted,” he said.

Suderman said he got hooked on the sport, but said there was much less technique back in those days.

“When I started, everybody threw the rock they way they felt like doing it... no big slides or anything like that,” he said. “They had rocks, different sizes even. So you chose two of the same size for yourself.”

Being a curler in the 60’s and 70’s was also a social outing. Suderman said he remembers attending bonspiels in many of the neighbouring towns such as Morden, Plum Coulee, Altona, and Manitou. “That was lots of fun,” he said.

Suderman said it’s nice to see young curlers filling the ice at the Winkler Curling Club.

“I see the kids curling,” he said. “I hope they keep it up. That would be nice.”



Henry (Hank) Klassen

Being picked for the ceremonial team was also a surprise for Klassen.

While he still gets on the ice for a game at least once a week, he remembers his younger years as filled with curling, up to 170 games in a single season.

“I did a lot of traveling, a lot of hotels, a lot of restaurant food,” he said.

Klassen is on the organizing committee for the Viterra Championship, in charge of officiating, and he said he enjoys working with the volunteers.

“I’m really looking forward to the event,” he said.

Klassen started curling in high school.

“At that time I was too small to play hockey and too small to play basketball,” he said.

His father curled at the time, so Klassen said he thought he’d give it a try.

“I enjoy the sport and I also like getting together with the guys,” he said.

Klassen said he loves the sportsmanship that takes place.

“You know, you get serious when you’re out there, but when the game’s over, the game’s over,” he said. “The social aspect of the game is great.”

“How many other sports do you see the two teams that have just played against each other sit down and visit after the game?”