Help us light up the Field of Dreams

ALTONA -

There’s probably nothing lonelier than a baseball field in winter.

Even in summertime, that field can be pretty empty if there are no lights in place to allow for games to be played after dark.

Making their baseball field a brighter place has been the mission of the Altona Access Field executive committee for the past few years. The committee has been raising funds to install eight light stands, which they say will double the use of the field.

Thanks to generous community and business pledges, they’ve already raised $220,000 towards the over $300,000 price tag of the lights.

They’ve been looking for one more push to make this part of the Field of Dreams possible. The Altona Minor Baseball and the Altona Bisons Junior Baseball have just received word that they have been short-listed for a “Jays Care Foundation” $75,000 grant which would go towards installing lights at the Junior diamond.

There is one final requirement before the Jays Care Foundation makes their decision and that is a town rally video and additional paperwork sent in by the end of January.

Curwin Friesen and Curt Letkeman along with a group of baseball supporters and Junior Bisons/Altona Minor Baseball executive members have been hard at work getting things organized.

They will be holding a town rally on Friday, January 26 from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the MEC lobby. “We are asking community members and baseball fans, players, parents and grandparents to join us on Friday,” Friesen says.

“Dress for a short time outside at the Junior diamond, preferably in something baseball related. Bring a flashlight. The plan is to fill the stands and light up the diamond with our flashlights. A vidoegrapher will video the crowd and then edit it together with other footage that he is shooting with players.”

Friesen says one of the components of receiving the funding, along with a budget and geological study, is to convince the grant selection committee that this is definitely something that the community needs and will be used.

“Adding those lights will be a great thing for Altona. We will be able to host junior tournaments and bring back Altona senior ball. It’s hard to host tournaments when you have to shut everything down after 9 p.m because it’s too dark to play. This will allow us to host bigger tournaments and bring back the Altona Bisons Club.”

Friesen says even if you aren’t involved in baseball, come out anyway and make Altona shine.