An RM of Thompson resident lost his life in a fatal collision Sunday, Jan. 28.

Carman RCMP responded to the two-vehicle accident at approximately 5:00 p.m. on Sunday evening.

According to the initial investigation, a semi-trailer and a pickup truck collided at an uncontrolled intersection located at Road 32 North and Road 28 West in the RM of Dufferin, south of Carman.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 47-year-old male from the RM of Thompson, was declared deceased at the scene.

A 15-year-old female passenger in the pickup truck was transported to hospital with serious injuries and is now stable. A 16-year-old female passenger in the pickup truck was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Both teenagers are also residents of the RM of Thompson.

The 35-year-old driver of the semi-trailer, from the RM of Portage la Prairie, was uninjured.

Alcohol is not considered a factor in the collision.

A RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist is assisting with the ongoing investigation.