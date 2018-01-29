Roland man missing since Friday

RCMP are asking for assistance in locating a missing Roland man.

David Reimer, aged 41, disappeared from the Roland, Man. area on Friday evening.

Police received a report that Reimer was missing on Saturday, Jan. 27 at around 7:00 p.m. Reimer’s wife had spoken to him at 5:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 26. When she arrived to pick up him on 3rd Street in Roland 15 minutes later, he wasn't there.

Reimer was not well at the time he spoke to his wife.

A search was conducted in the community, but Reimer has not been located yet. Carman and Mordern RCMP are continuing to investigate the man’s disappearance.

With the current extreme cold temperatures and Reimer’s vulnerable state, police are concerned for his safety.

David Reimer is described as Caucasian, 5’9” tall, 198 pounds with blue eyes and short brown hair. He has several tattoos: “Anna” on his upper right arm; an arrow head on his calf; a green Canadian flag on his chest and a wedding band tattoo on his ring finger.

It is possible he could be in the Winkler area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carman RCMP at 204-745-6760 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).