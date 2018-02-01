Viterra Championship kicks off

WINKLER -

The Viterra Championship kicked off on Jan. 31, bringing the best of Manitoba men’s curling to Winkler. Mayor Martin Harder and MLA for Morden-Winkler Cameron Friesen were on hand for the opening ceremonies, and local musician Jayme Giesbrecht sang the national anthem.

Event chair Louis Tanguay also took a moment to remember Gary and Tammy Berg, who died in a motor vehicle accident in September. The two were big supporters of the community and the curling club. The two were part of the organizing committee when the 2015 Scotties came to town, and Tanguay said the pair was set to do the same for this tournament.

“Thank you Gary and Tammy, we miss you,” he said.

One of the brooms, a corn broom, used in the ceremonial rock throw belonged to Gary.

Tanguay, along with Harder, also praised local volunteers for stepping up and helping the tournament run so smoothly.

The tournament runs all week until Sunday, Feb. 4. The final draw is at 3:00 p.m.