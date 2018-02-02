Morden's Team Thomson eliminated

WINKLER -

Team Ryan Thomson, representing Morden Curling Club, has been eliminated from the Viterra Championship after a hard loss Thursday evening.

“We didn’t play that bad, we just missed a few key shots,” Thomson said.

Team Thomson played Team JT Ryan from Assiniboine Memorial Curling Club. They were off to a rough start as Team Ryan scored three in the first end. By the fifth end the Morden team had come back to almost tie at 5-4, but lost another three in the next end and couldn’t rally. The final score was 11-5.

Thomson said the experience of representing Morden at the provincial level was fun. “Lots of people we know came out to watch,” he said. “It’s always nice being close to home. Lots of your family and friends can come down and watch a couple games. You know everybody.”

Thomson said the highlight of the bonspiel was qualifying and being able to play. “We didn’t play a lot this year, so we threw a team in regionals and thought it would be pretty neat if we made it here. There’s a lot of great teams, a lot of teams that put a lot into the game. It’s fun to play on the same sheet as them.”

Thomson anticipates that the team will play regionals again and try to qualify for provincials again.

Also eliminated last night was #3 seed Jason Gunnlaugson, the first of the top seeded teams to fall. After conceding to Daniel Birchard 8-5 earlier that day, the team couldn’t fight back from an early 2 point deficit against Graham Freeman and lost 8-6.

Despite being down a skip, Team Mike McEwen is on to the playoffs this evening. Other top seeded players Reid Carruthers and Pat Simmons are also through, along with Travis Bale from Fort Rouge Curling Club.