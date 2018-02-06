Roland century home destroyed by fire

A residential fire in Roland caused around $250,000 damage to a vacant century home on Monday night. The Roland Fire Department was called out to the blaze around on 5:30 p.m. on the evening of Monday, Feb. 5 after someone witnessed smoke wafting from the two-story house on 1st Street.

Roland Fire Chief Donald Roy said crews remained at the scene of the fire for about seven hours, and the structure was a total loss.

There were no injuries. Roy said there was no one in the building at the time of the fire, as it had been vacant for around five years.

The house is thought to have been over 100 years old.

The fire department believes, after initial investigation, that the fire started as a result of the property owner attempting to thaw water lines in the home, although no other details were available as of press time.

Firefighters from the Carman assisted in efforts to extinguish the flames.

