Reflecting on Viterra Championship

WINKLER -

Provincial champion skip Reid Carruthers is no stranger to the community of Winkler and the arena.

He said he wasn’t at all surprised to see large crowds of curling fans on hand throughout the week of the 2018 Viterra Championship.

“Every time I’ve come out here, they’ve always supported their events,” he said.

Carruthers job has taken him to the Winkler Centennial Arena to present awards at Flyers games, and he said he remembers how full the venue always was.

“I knew coming to this event there’s a good chance... that we’d have good crowds,” he said.

Carruthers said the low temperatures didn’t seem to both curling fans.

“I was really impressed with how many people were coming out, even braving the colder weather,” he said. “The hospitality has been awesome.”

He added he’d love to come back to play here again soon.

“All the locals have been super supportive, not only to our team but the other curlers in general,” he said.

Viterra host committee chair Louis Tanguay said he heard lots of positive comments from the competitors and spectators, especially regarding how good the volunteers were. “It was great,” he said.

Tanguay added that the community and the event made a very good impression. “Comments included best Viterra event and they had been to all three,” he said. “One said we set the bar pretty high for next host Virden.”

Attendance did not match the 2015 Scotties, but Tanguay said the tickets sold didn’t reflect the people in the stands. “Paid attendance was good, but actual attendance lagged from paid attendance,” he said.

