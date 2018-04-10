Carman athlete tapped for all-star team

Basketball Manitoba recently announced the details for the annual Basketball Manitoba Awards, and a Carman athlete is among those chosen for honours.

Waedon Dueck, a Grade 12 student at Carman Collegiate, has been chosen for the MHSAA A, AA, AAA Boys Manitoba Graduating All-Star Team.

Dueck and his team earned a silver at Provincials this year, where Dueck was named Player of the Game.

The Basketball Manitoba Awards are set for Saturday, April 14 in Winnipeg. The event will feature players and coaches at the high school basketball level from this past year who had outstanding seasons.