Commemorating the Battle of Vimy Ridge in Carman

On Sunday April 8, two Officers and eight Cadets of the Notre Dame Army Cadet Corps attended a commemoration for the 101st anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge at the Carman Memorial Hall Cenotaph.

They performed a short service by playing the Last Post and had a moment of silence after laying a wreath along with a poem read by Sergeant Matthew Henry.

After the ceremony the Carman Legion Branch #18 invited the Corps back to the Legion for a BBQ lunch. At the lunch, a presentation was made by Marc Le Moullec, President of the Notre Dame Army Cadet Corps parent committee, to Kyrke Nussey, President of the Carman Legion. A framed photograph of the Notre Dame Cadets in front of the Vimy Monument was given to the Legion to show appreciation for their donation towards the Vimy Trek the cadets made in May 2017.

The Carman Legion Branch #18 has agreed to become a co-sponsor of the Notre Dame Army Cadet Corps, which is greatly appreciated.