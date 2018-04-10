Speech Arts next on festival calendar

MORDEN -

Another item on the Morden Festival of the Arts calendar is approaching with French & English Speech Arts taking place April 17-19 at the Morden Alliance Church.

With sessions at 9 a.m., 1:15 p.m. and 7 p.m., there are 181 entries, up from 143 last year.

Francis Fontaine will adjudicate levels from Kindergarten to adult and categories such as solos, duets, trios, quartets and 19 speech choirs from EMMS, Maple Leaf and Minnewasta Schools.

Competitors will present prose reading, readers theatre, drama created script, 20th/21sr Century, Classical, Canadian Prose, Manitoban and more.

Francis Fontaine

Francis Fontaine is a retired teacher who taught French, remedial English, and Drama for 30 years. He has been working as a consultant with the Manitoba Department of Education and Advanced Learning for the past 15 years. He is a graduate from the University of Manitoba.

His experience as an actor is extensive. He has been actively involved with Le Cercle Moliere Inc. in Saint-Boniface since 1963. He has worked in television for the major Canadian networks as well as for various television and film production companies in Canada and the United States.

As an adjudicator, he has been affiliated with the Associated Manitoba Arts Festivals since the 1970s and has adjudicated at many regional festivals in Manitoba and Ontario.

All festival sessions are open to the public and adults pay $2 admission. There is no charge for children.

Programs are available at the Pharmasave, South Central Regional Library, Thornview Grocery and all festival venues for $5.

The festival season’s grand finale, Hi-Lites Concert takes place Sunday, April 29th at 2 p.m. at Morden Alliance Church.

For more information visit www.mordenfestivalofthearts.cfsites.org or contact Erika Dyck at 204-822-6825.