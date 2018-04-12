The Boyne Regional Library has some good news to report on their fundraising progress for the expansion-renovation project, and an invitation to issue to the public to keep that momentum going.

The chair of the library’s Expansion-Renovation Committee, Dale Owen, said the organization would like to recognize some generous, recent donations to the project.

“In the past two months, we’ve had $200,000 come in,” said Owen. “We’re really excited about that. It’s great support from the community, and we know that it’s community support that’s going to make the renovation happen.”

Included in that $200,000 is $80,000 from the Elizabeth McIver Fund (donated as a bequest upon her death) and an anonymous $100,000 donation from residents who said the library has been a special place for their kids over the years.

Those additions bring the total money raised so far to $670,000. The library’s goal is currently $1.54 million, although Owen said the group is looking at ways to bring down costs as well.

“In that plan there are a number of contingencies, and we’re hoping we can bring those contingencies down,” she said.

The library is planning to officially present their new design plans to the community at a special wine and cheese evening at the end of April.

The plans were on display during the library’s We Want to Bail You Out fundraiser in November, and have been located in the library itself for patrons to view since then, but Owen said they want to host a new event to focus directly on the plans.

And since the event will be held in the library, people will be able to see some of the main challenges of the current space first-hand. In particular, the Children’s Section is too small to accommodate more than a few people at one time, and the building is only accessible for anyone with limited mobility through the back door.

The Wine and Cheese evening will be held at the Boyne Regional Library on April 30 at 7:00 p.m .

Everyone is welcome to attend.

The project’s architect, Wins Bridgman, will be there to talk about his design and answer any questions the community may have. And in line with the library’s commitment to local literacy, the event will also serve as a book launch for local author Dave Suderman’s latest book.

