Raising funds for blinds at Salem

WINKLER -

The Salem Foundation hopes their next fundraiser, (Faspa, Fellowship & Song) will help them replace blinds at Salem Home.

The newest initiative is to install cordless roller blinds in each resident’s room on all care units. 125 rooms are waiting for blinds at an estimated cost of $49,500.

“Room blinds are one of the items in our homes, just like the residents’ home, that are off to the side or rolled out of the way, they can often blend into the room environment and you don’t even notice them... but what a necessity they are when we need them to block the sun’s glare or provide privacy,” Salem Foundation Board Chair Arlen Hildebrand said. “As we’ve recently found with the bathing room upgrades, an improvement that can seem cosmetic actually has a significant impact on resident care and safety.”

Many the of the blinds currently in use are 25-years-old and some are tattered, ripped and have frayed edges.

Salem Home CEO Sherry Janzen said it’s important to give residents comfortable surroundings.

“We likely don’t have tattered blinds in our own homes so why should residents have tattered blinds?” she asked.

The new cordless lifting system roller blinds can be adjusted independently by residents, provide a sense of security and privacy, can be pushed or pulled into position, and provide energy conservation, keeping rooms cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter.

Special Projects Assistant Nancy Wiebe said it’s important that residents can operate the new blind themselves. “That’s important that they’re able to have their dignity,” she said.

Faspa, Fellowship & Song takes place April 15 at the Winkler Bergthaler Mennonite Church. The program, featuring the Winkler Community Male Choir begins at 3:30 p.m. in the sanctuary. Faspa will be served from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. in the fellowship hall. No ticket purchase is required and funds will be raised through a freewill offering.

Wiebe said they’re expecting another great turnout for their 11th annual event.

“We’re anticipating that as always, the choir is the highlight for the community,” she said.

The Faspa, Fellowship & Song event generally raises $20,000 to $25,000 and the board said they appreciate it.

“Salem Foundation is humbled time and time again by the many generous individuals, who demonstrate their commitment to Salem Home residents,” he said. “We’re so thankful for their support. They’re the reason residents’ care and home environment is continually improving.”