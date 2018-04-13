And Sonatrice goes on...

Sonatrice Singers will perform their appropriately titled “And the Song Goes On...” concert coming up April 26 and 27.

Sonatrice Singers is known around the province as the longest running three-part harmony ladies group and if you appreciate a variety of different genres of music you will certainly be entertained. This will be Sonatrice’s 46th season.

Oldies such as “The Streets of London” and “Fields of Gold” are two ballads that will possibly have you in tears but a Kenny Rogers medley ending with “The Gambler” will have you clapping along! The music committee has selected new material that has challenged the entire group musically and rhythmically. With a new director, Brenda Doell, Sonatrice Singers is ready to “go on” as the title implies. They will throw in a back-up duo of Bob Marginet on guitar and Sam Tomlin on drums to round out the overall sound but pianist Audrey Myers will be featured in all selections.

Smaller groups will also perform again this year. “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” and “Sand in my Shoes” are two of the four favorites featured. All in all, there will be something for everyone no matter what your tastes in music.

Prior to the annual spring concert, Sonatrice Singers were scheduled to participate in Carman’s own Tempo Festival April 10 at the United Church.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased from any member or Benefits Rx Pharmacy at $15 for adults and $6 for children under 17. The Carman Handi-Van will once again be available.