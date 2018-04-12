PTM to host fashion show and tea

MORDEN -

The Pembina Threshermens Museum will host a unique fundraiser by showcasing their old clothes.

The Victorian Inspired Fashion Show & Tea takes place May 6 and will give participants a look into the past.

“Ladies fashions have changed a lot over the last century and European influence has driven many of those changes,” they said in a press release. “Did you know that womens’ blouses still button opposite of mens’ shirts based on Victorian-era dressing habits?”

In honour of the museum founders who started the PTM 50 years ago and the oldest buildings that the museum has (the Reimer House, Braun House and Roseisle Church that date back to the late 1800s), this event kicks off the PTM’s 50th Anniversary.

Guests will discover all kinds of great trivia, while marvelling at the exceptional show of 50 of the museum’s best outfits as they relax over their scones and tea.

The Victorian Inspired Fashion Show & Tea takes place at the museum on Sunday, May 6. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and the show runs 2-4 p.m.

All attendees must register by May 4. The event costs $10 each and is for ages 12 and over. Organizers encourage people to register early as their is limited seating. To register email info@threshermensmuseum.com or call Betty at 204-822-5318.