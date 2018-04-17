Important announcement from Altona Minor Baseball

ALTONA -

Hello Parents / Players and community supporters.

Many of you will remember a cold night in January when we gathered at Access Field to film for the Blue Jays Care / Access Field light project. Well, we’ve been selected as a finalist and the grant recipients will be announced this Tuesday, April 17 during the Jays pre-game show.

We hope to hear our name announced!

In anticipation of the announcement we are inviting players, parents, families and community supporters of all ages to come to an indoor rally at the Pioneer Centre this Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Bring your baseball gloves, caps and wear Altona Blue if you can.

We will watch the pre-game show on a big screen and hear the announcement together as a community.

Everyone is invited to stay for hot dogs, drinks, and popcorn.

We are hoping for 200 plus people and will be videoing the event.

Please get the word out to friends and family.

