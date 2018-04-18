Carman plans to make waste disposal site switch

The Town of Carman will be changing its waste dumping location in around three months.

The town council approved a motion to move waste to the RM of Thompson Waste Disposal Ground Site at last week’s council meeting on April 12.

Currently, the town transports waste to the SWAMP Landfill in Morden.

Carman Mayor Bob Mitchell said the switch should end up costing less in both tipping fees and mileage.

The RM of Thompson approached the Carman council a few months ago about the possibility of bringing waste to its newly upgraded facility.

Checking the route

Mitchell said that initial concerns were related to finding good gravel road routes to drive in the springtime.

But Town of Carman staff have driven the route recently, and decided the roads weren’t an issue.

“When you come off [the highway] you have to go across gravel when the weight restrictions are on...you have to go down gravel a fair distance,” he said. “They wanted to make sure the road (to Miami) was in decent shape and that access was good enough.

“They’re still looking at the routes and whatnot, but [Carman Foreman] Joe figures they’re not bad so that’s what they’re doing.

The town needs to give SWAMP 90 days notice before making the switch official.

“It’s closer, saves us quite a bit of travel time and wages and vehicle expenses and that kind of stuff,” he said.

Mayor Mitchell estimated that SWAMP rates cost around $60,000 per year; at the RM of Thompson tipping fees should end up around $10,000 less than that.

