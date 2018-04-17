Things are only getting better

I am a first-year student at The University of Manitoba and I am writing to express my annoyance with people constantly telling me how bad the world is getting or how it is currently the worst time to be alive. People say this for many reasons when talking about pricing, crime rates, health or world hunger.

The price increases we see year by year are nothing to be alarmed by, this is just a healthy rate of inflation in our economy. With inflation in mind things are around the same value as they were 50 years ago. According to Statistics Canada a dozen eggs cost $0.55 in 1960. Adjusted for inflation that would be worth around $4.70 today, this is calculated with an annual inflation rate of 3.77% per year. According to Stats Canada the average retail price of a dozen eggs in February of 2018 was $3.23, this is just one example of things that were more expensive in the past then our present. This price reduction on some items in particular is thanks to the efficient and mechanized agriculture system we see in North America today. In 1960 the average personal income of a Canadian worker was just $1672 per year, this wage adjusted for inflation is only worth about $14,293 in today’s money. Meanwhile after the last census in 2016, Canadians reported an average personal income of $33,920 per year. As consumers we are earning double what our grandparents were making back then and have an infinite variety of products and services to purchase that they did not have access to.

Every time I happen to be with someone reading the latest crime report, they seem to want to tell me about how bad the world is getting. This thought is truly not the case, with just a quick google search to the Stats Canada website, you will find a substantial decrease in the majority of crime over the last 30 years. In terms of healthcare changes, it may seem like more and more people are being diagnosed with cancer year by year, which is true. The cases of cancer have risen to the point where the newest Canadian Statistics say that 47% of Canadians will develop cancer in their lifetimes. The good news here is, that in 2017 the cancer survival rate was 60%. This is a huge jump from the past, when as early as the 1940’s the survival rate of cancer was 25% of those diagnosed. This is all thanks to the improvements in care and technology in this sector of medicine. This is just one example of the many healthcare improvements we’ve seen over the last century.

World hunger is a topic that’s been talked about for many years. I just think people should know that the average situation is getting better. We may have a larger world population, but with this population comes more and more great minds to help feed us all. In every region in the world right now, we have enough food supply to feed everyone. In 1961 Africa on average had a food supply of 1993 kcal per person and in 2013 Africa had a supply of 2624 kcal per person. The average man needs 2500 kcal to maintain his weight and the average woman needs 2000 kcal. The problem here is the wasted food and the ability for us to get the food to the people who need it. In North America we can produce 4000 kcal per person in a good year, this means we should easily be able to feed everyone on earth.

