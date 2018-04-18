Big fundraising goal for world record attempt

WINKLER -

A world record attempt is coming to Winkler in August, and there is still time to be a part of it.

Harvest for Kids will be attempting to break the record for “most combines in continuous use on a field.” The current record is held by Harvest for Kids Saskatchewan, and organizer George Klassen wants to blow past that number this year by reaching 300 combines in the field on August 4.

The money raised will be going toward Children’s Camps International (CCI), and Harvest for Kids National Director Dave Thiessen said they are hoping to raise $5,000,000 this year.

“Our goal is to send a million kids to camp so we’re putting a huge emphasis on raising [the money] to do that,” Thiessen said. “It’s a God-only goal, and we wake up at night either in a cold sweat thinking about it or hysterically laughing, thinking ‘What were we thinking?’”

Thiessen stressed that the event isn’t just for Winkler, and hoped that a large portion of the province would get involved.

Any money raised (up to $250,000) will be matched by an anonymous donor. “That is huge,” Klassen said. “[The donor] is really engaged in this project, and it’s just awesome.”

Despite the lofty goal, both Klassen and Thiessen feel confident they can reach that goal for CCI.

Klassen said they are looking for around 300 combines to participate, and 80 have already signed up. He is encouraging people to sign up as soon as possible because once they have reached a certain amount of combines, they can’t accept any more.

So far, the farthest combine is coming from an hour north of Saskatoon to be a part.

Klassen also especially urged people with older combines to register. “There’s some excitement building in the area,” he said. “People want to see these older, smaller combines back in the field. When you talk about some of the older ones [people] ask, ‘Are they going to be there too?’ People come to appreciate what they have.”

There are already going to be some rarer types coming to participate, Klassen said. “It’ll be exciting for people, especially people that are history buffs, to see these unique combines,” he said.

For $1,000, people can sponsor combines. Klassen said one individual is already sponsoring several combines, one for each of his children.

Klassen said the event is also going to need around 1,000 volunteers. 300 of those will be the combine drivers, but the rest will need to be filled.

“There’s about 10 different categories they can volunteer for,” Klassen said. “They need to tell us what area they want to volunteer for. We have so many places we could use volunteers.”

Klassen said the event is expected to draw about 20,000 people. There will be a farm show on the field.

As part of the fundraising, there are also several Grain Max bins that the organization will be auctioning off, and one bin that will be given away. Entry to the draw is free on the website.

There will also be a fundraising concert. Rosemary Siemens, Hunter Brothers and High Valley will be performing on August 3 at the Winkler Parkland, the night before the combines hit the field. The concert is free to attend, with goodwill donations going toward the cause.

For more information or to register a combine, visit www.harvestforkids.com.