Local students win big at skills contest

Local talent was on display as three Northlands Parkway Collegiate students brought home medals from the 21st Skills Manitoba Competition on April 12.

Emily Isaac of Plum Coulee was awarded bronze for job skill demonstration, Dawson Giesbrecht of Altona won bronze for carpentry, Helen Wall of Morden won silver for nail technology and Miranda Klippenstein of Altona brought home gold for Esthetics.

That gold medal means Klippenstein will be advancing to the national Skills Canada Competition in June to compete against the best of the country.

“It was a lot less stressful once I got there and was experiencing it,” Klippenstein said. “Practicing for it is always a little bit more stressful because I was always striving to get better and to see how far I could push myself and see how good I could get.”

“Once you’re there it felt like, ‘I can’t practice anymore,’” she added. “It is what it is, and I’ll try my hardest.”

Klippenstein said winning gold was a rewarding feeling. “It definitely makes me want to do it again,” she said. “Looking forward to nationals makes it all worth it. It makes me want to get other girls to do it too. It’s a great opportunity and it’s very rewarding.”

The Skills Manitoba Competition at Red River College in Winnipeg allowed students a chance to display their skills and compete against their peers.

To win their medals, students had to perform a set of tasks. For Klippenstein, that included a manicure, facial and a full face of make-up. Wall created gel nail enhancements and nail art and Isaac’s job skill demonstration showed off her mini-manicure skills, which included polishing and filing.

“I was really nervous going in,” Isaac said. “You just go in and do your best and it’s not as bad once you get up there. Then you take the opportunity and enjoy.”

Klippenstein and Wall agreed that the competition wasn’t as stressful as they anticipated once they got into the action. “I didn’t feel as nervous as I thought I would once we got there,” Wall said. “I felt like we had put in the time necessary to do our best. By the time we got there it was more [about] enjoying the opportunity. It’s not something that I’ll likely get to do again so I’m going to take it all in and enjoy it.”

The national competition will require some different components for Klippenstein. “I’m making stuff better,” she said. “Just practicing to see what I can do.”

Wall works in the nail/esthetics industry, and said she took the course to get additional training. Isaac said she wanted to try something new. “Not many schools offer this type of class so I thought I’d give it a try,” she said.

For Klippenstein, her interest in esthetics comes from her family. “My family is in the industry so I’ve always known about it,” she said. “At first I wanted to do massage therapy. That was a long way away so I took this course as a stepping stone to that and I just fell in love with it.”

All three medalists said the experience was rewarding. “It’s a relief to be finished and have some of our spare time back but I’m very happy I got third,” Isaac said.

Esthetics teacher Brenda Richer served as advisor for the three students. “I was completely amazed,” she said. “You never know how the students are going to do, but coming with three awards from three categories is pretty telling of the students.”

Richer said her strategy was very hands-off. “I let the students do their own thing,” she said. “All the students who practiced, practiced so hard. Not just the winners, but all the participants tried so hard.”

“I let them do what they needed to do and just guided them,” she said. “It’s the students that did this work. A lot of the times the students don’t understand how far they can go. I can see that they’ve got it in them, so I just encourage them.”

Richer said the students spent most of their spring break at the school, preparing for the competition. “I had a lot of help from the parents,” she said. “Without them they couldn’t have been here, with the driving and putting up with the kids probably going home upset because it’s been a long day.”

Richer said the awards also reflect on the school, and on the city of Winkler as a whole. “I think it’s really a forward progression for Winkler,” she said. “It’s not a small rural location, it’s a city and they should be proud of these students because they’re competing with the province. I love that this school allows the students to do their best and take it outside of the school.”

She estimated that the students preparing for the provincial competition put in somewhere close to 300 hours of practice.

“For [Klippenstein] going on to the gold, she’ll probably spend another 300 hours,” Richer said. “To my knowledge, Manitoba has never made it to the World [Skills Competition] yet. I would love to be the one that helps [Klippenstein] get there.”

“It’s a lot of work but it’s definitely worth it,” Klippenstein said. “Lots of after school hours practicing on lots of different people trying to get as much practice in as possible.”

“It’s a really good opportunity for somebody who does intend to go into the industry to get the extra practice that the curriculum doesn’t allow for,” Wall added.

The 24th Annual Skills Canada Competition takes place in Edmonton from June 3-6.