Louise wins Emergency Preparedness Award

CRYSTAL CITY -

The Municipality of Louise is one of three entities to be presented with an Emergency Preparedness Award for 2018.

The awards were given to Louise as well as the municipalities of Cartier and Hanover, and the Southern Emergency Response Committee which covers Winkler, Morden and the R.M. of Stanley.

Municipal Emergency Coordinator for Louise, Cheryl McKitrick said it is a welcome award.

“I’m very humbled and honoured,” she said.

The emergency plan in Louise was originally put together by then councillor Susan Randall.

“Susan took it on as a councillor and that would have been seven or eight years ago,” McKitrick said. “I took her program which was already set up, I’ve just continued to add to it.”

McKitrick said she’s been involved for close to six years, and works with 35 volunteers on her team.

“It was a real honour to know the EMO of the province of Manitoba recognized our little municipal area and my work, with the help of Susan’s work and people prior to that,” she said.

An emergency plan is never complete, and McKitrick said it’s her job to make sure it stays current.

“You’re constantly getting information from EMO which I put into the plan,” she said. “I only update the plan for everybody once a year, but I update the plan for myself on a monthly basis and the main plan in the municipal office is updated on a monthly basis.”

The plan must be submitted for approval every year, in their case by June 30. Some of the work for that is beginning.

“I make sure our memorandum of understanding with outside municipalities are up to date, the school division, Cornerstone Church (reception centre in Crystal City)...”

Hard copies are made of the plan which are distributed to everyone involved.

McKitrick said they’ve never had to put the whole plan into place because of an actual emergency but it did come in handy when Clearwater found itself without water.

“Their water plant went down right before Christmas so we had a little piece of the puzzle, we had to put in,” she said. “But we have not had to set up the entire plan.”

Training happens annually as well.

“I have training once a year where we sit around the table top,” she said. “I have not had an actual hands on mock. I know lots of areas have and it’s something I’ve got on my agenda.”

Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler praised the communities that won the award.

“While emergency preparedness is the responsibility of individual citizens, the private sector and all levels of government, municipalities form the foundation of effective emergency management,” he said. “These recipients have shown excellence in developing and maintaining their programs.”

Judging committee member and Association of Manitoba Municipalities executive director Joe Masi said the importance of preparedness is obvious when an emergency strikes.

“The level of preparedness these communities have achieved gives their citizens a high level of confidence should a disaster occur,” he said.

The award is presented annually and includes public recognition by the Manitoba government, a framed certificate and road signs stating, ‘We are a Prepared Community’, to be placed at the municipality’s discretion.

“The emergency management teams in these municipalities, directed and supported by their elected leaders, have set a high standard in reducing the risk of disaster impacts on their communities,” Schuler said.