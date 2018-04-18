Raising funds for healing in Humboldt

WINKLER -

A Winkler Flyers hosted community barbecue for the Humboldt Broncos, April 14, raised close to $6,300, an amount that will be matched by the Co-op for a total of over $12,600.

Winkler Flyers Director of Marketing/Business Operations, said they feel a kinship with other Junior A hockey teams.

“The hockey community is a small one,” he said. “You know it’s a very small world and it’s almost like a hockey brotherhood.”

“When one group is suffering than we all band together and do our part to support them and what they’re going through.”

The hockey club didn’t set any fundraising goals when they organized the barbecue. “We just wanted to have an event and do what we could for those people,” he said.

Friesen pointed out there is a link to the Humboldt tragedy in the Flyers family. A former Winkler Flyers player lost his nephew in the crash.

“We felt we had to do our part,” he said.

The outpouring of support for Humboldt from all parts of the nation and beyond doesn’t shock Friesen.

“I’m not surprised that the hockey community and even the sports community in general has gotten behind this,” he said, adding anyone with a background in junior hockey has shared the tradition of long bus trips.

“You kind of compare it to yourself,” he said. “It really hits home what they’re going through, the organization, the team, the community.”

Those shared traditions make for a bond among all teams.

“It’s just a big family,” he said. “One of your family members is going through some pretty rough stuff, you’ve got to be there to help them out.”

Riding the bus is part of junior hockey. Friesen said he estimates they travel between 20,000 and 25,000 km per year.

“Just our first round of playoffs in OCN we travelled just about 3,500 km,” he said. “That was just a week and a half.”

“For some of those northern more remote teams they’ll do considerably more than that,” he added.

While he wasn’t surprised by the support, Friesen said it is worth noting that in this community, many people supported the cause even though they have absolutely no connection with the Humboldt Broncos.

“It’s very nice to see the generosity of this community in what they did for people and an organization that they don’t really know. They came out and gave almost $7,000,” he said. “I know it can’t replace the people that were lost, but it’s one less thing these people need to worry about.”