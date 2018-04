MORDEN -

The Pembina Valley Humane Society held their annual Sud, Spud and Steak fundraiser on April 14 raising $5,000, which is $2,000 more than last year. The Humane Society also had their biggest 50/50 pot ever, a total of $730 won by Carrie Klassen. Organizers say they had more businesses take part as sponsors which contributed to their success.