A local business’ donation to the Carman Scouts, Cubs and Beavers is one that will benefit generations of kids to come.

Each year, the Carman Scouts, Cubs and Beavers take part in the annual Klondike Derby in Winnipeg, competing against fellow Scouts, Cubs and Beavers from across the province in several skill-testing challenges.

The event requires participants to haul at least 50 pounds of gear with them through the bush. In previous years, the local club has done this with the help of an old sleigh strung together out of hockey sticks, downhill skis and tape.

This year, the club set out with a lighter-than-air aluminum sled courtesy of Carman-based manufacturer Walinga Inc. – and they managed to capture third place.

Carman Scouts Quartermaster Brian Stewart said he approached Walinga before Christmas about the possibility of building a new sled. They were enthusiastic about doing something for the kids, and made sure the vehicle was delivered the day before the Klondike weekend started last month.

Skill-testing competition

Scouts participating in Klondike compete in several different stations: starting a fire and making popcorn, knot work, building an emergency first-aid stretcher, crossing a rope bridge over a creek (and bringing the sled with them), snowshoeing and more. The stations are designed to test outdoor skills and teamwork.

“It’s all the skills that we try to teach them throughout the year,” said Stewart. “Just basic skills that don’t involve an iPad.”

In the past, Stewart said the most challenging part has been the heavy bulk of their sled. It weighed the kids down and left them dragging their feet by the end of the competition. And they were dragging their feet toward hot chocolate, so you know they were tired.

“This year, they ran for the hot chocolate,” said Stewart. “This thing is amazing; it’s so light and so fast. It’s a work of art.”

Stewart said he was surprised and pleased at the thoughtfulness the Walinga employees put into their product.

Cool features

He gave them general specifications for the sled, which has to hold at least 50 pounds of gear.

And then, Stewart said, they just went above and beyond.

The sled came complete with a number of user-friendly features to make the Klondyke event run smoothly.

One of the event’s requirements is to carry eight six-foot-long poles, so Walinga added stirrups along the outside edge of the sleigh to keep them secured during the trek through the bush. They also built a brake, and made sure the material on the underside of the sled could be replaced as needed.

“Honestly, I’m overwhelmed,” Stewart said. “I dropped in a few times when they were working on it and it seemed like it was a full planned effort. While one or two guys were working on it throughout the day, the whole plant – one by one by one – came by to check on it.”

Stewart said he priced models before approaching Walinga, and determined purchasing a similar mushing-type sled would cost around $35,000 USD.

“What they’ve done now is added to the legacy that is Scouts, because that thing is going to be part of Carman forever,” he said. “There’s going to be generations on generations of kids using this.”

