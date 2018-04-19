ArtKids capture local landmarks for law office

The law office of McCullough Mooney Johnston Selby LLP will soon be home to pieces from some of Carman’s up-and-coming young artists.

Lawyer Scott Johnston commissioned six landscape paintings from children’s art program ArtKids for his office’s board room, shown in the photo above.

Johnston said he wanted a sort of pictorial map of Carman, so he asked for representations of local sights.

Each painting depicts a different Carman landmark, with backgrounds inspired by Vincent Van Gogh’s “The Starry Night.”

“It’ll just be something really unique and different,” he said. “And you know what’s neat with kids? Every one of their pictures is bright and happy and full of joy.”

Johnston said the relationship his business has with the Golden Prairie Arts Council (and affiliates like ArtKids) is good for all parties. Besides commissioning work from ArtKids, he also came up with the idea to set up a satellite gallery in his building, in exchange for a $1000 donation.

“It’s good for businesses, because coming to a law office is boring,” said Johnston. “But we have lots of people who come in and they just come and look.”

The ArtKids’ paintings will be on display at the GPAC gallery for the rest of April and May as part of the ArtKids Express Yourself! exhibition.

After that they will move to their permanent home, brightening up the MMJS building.

*****

