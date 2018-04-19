Latest nature talk tackles ticks

MORDEN -

As tick season approaches, the best way to avoid contracting diseases spread by ticks is to avoid being bitten in the first place, according to Dr. Kateryn Rochon.

Assistant Professor of Veterinary Entomology at University of Manitoba, Rochon presented at A Rocha’s most recent nature talk on April 11 at Morden Library.

The presentation focused on the more common species: American dog ticks (wood ticks) and blacklegged ticks (deer ticks).

Rochon suggested checking your pants every 15 minutes or so for ticks. “They get on your boot or the bottom of your pants and then they go up,” she said. “Then you find them on your head and you think they jumped from trees, but they were climbing all the way up and you were not paying attention.”

After a tick has “hitched a ride” they look for a good spot to attach.

Rochon had some simple fixes to minimize the chance of a tick bite. Tucking your pants into your socks and your shirt into your pants can keep ticks from getting under your clothes and reaching your skin. Then, when you look down, you should see them climbing and can brush them off.

Chemicals also work well. “Use repellent and reapply,” Rochon said. “Anything that contains DEET or picaridin. Reapplying is very important. Nothing will protect you for 12 hours.”

Finally, Rochon said to check yourself as you walk and also afterwards, focusing on the groin, sides, underarms and head. “You should check daily, whether you go hiking or not,” she said.

Part of the problem of catching ticks and preventing bites can also lie in the presence of nymphs, the life stage before a tick becomes an adult. Nymphs are very small (about the size of a poppy seed) and much harder to spot than adult ticks, and can still pass on diseases like Lyme to humans. “The greatest risk is in that summer period when those nymphs are active,” Rochon said. “They’re super tiny and people just don’t notice that they’ve had a tick bite. They’ll start having headaches or fever and summer flu like symptoms.”

Ticks like areas with plenty of leaf litter and ground cover. Dog ticks prefer sunnier areas while black legged ticks are usually found in moister, cooler areas. “They really like what are called the ecotones,” Rochon said. “Those are unmaintained transitional edges. So the edge between a place that’s mowed and not, the edge between the grass and trees, the edge of a trail. They really like those spots where things are changing.”

Dog ticks can be found April-August, and they peak from the end of May through early July. Blacklegged ticks are generally found from April to June and then again from October to November.

“My best advice is if there is no snow on the ground, check for ticks,” Rochon said. “That’s the safest thing to do because they will come back.”

Blacklegged ticks can carry the bacteria that causes Lyme and anaplasmosis, the parasite that causes babesiosis and a virus known as Powassan virus.

Symptoms for Lyme can show up from 3-30 days after a bite. The most common sign is a bulls-eye rash greater than 5 centimetres in diameter and it usually expands over time, but only about 80 per cent of infected people will show a rash. Other symptoms include headache, stiff neck, fever, aches and fatigue.

For a long time people believed that ticks would die over the winter season if they didn’t feed during the spring.

To find out if that was true, one of Rochon’s grad students conducted an experiment where they placed ticks in buckets outside over the winter, and saw over 25 per cent survival rate.

To remove a tick, Rochon recommends using long-nosed tweezers. Grab the tick as close to the skin as possible and pull straight up.

Rochon also has a video on the University of Manitoba channel on YouTube that shows how to pull a tick off once it has started feeding.

She also pointed out www.tickencounter.org as a good resource for more information, and to learn more about diseases that ticks can carry to know how to protect yourself.