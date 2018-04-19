Pembina Group newspapers earn MCNA awards

The Pembina Group came away with a number of awards at the Manitoba Community Newspapers Association (MCNA) Better Newspaper Competition, which was held on April 14 in Winnipeg.

Emily Distefano (Carman Valley Leader) was named Photographer of the Year and won third place for Best Tourism Story for her coverage of the Break My Heart 1000 Times film shoot that came to Carman last spring.

Distefano’s story “A banner year for Carman Collegiate athletes” also narrowly missed a third place prize for Best Sports Story.

Lori Penner (Red River Valley Echo) won Best Health Story and earned a second place for Best Column or Feature Article on a Business Topic for her coverage of proposed tax changes.

Penner’s tourism story “Vincent would have been proud” finished just one point short of a third place finish.

Greg Vandermeulen (Morden Times, Winkler Times) finished one point short of a third place for Best Spot News Photo.

Lauren MacGill (Morden Times, Winkler Times) missed third place for Best Education Story by one point as well.