Take a trip back to the 70s

MORDEN -

The annual 70s Show hosted by the Back 40 Folk Festival is back, coming to the Kenmor Theatre in Morden on April 28. Once again musicians from the Pembina Valley will play tribute to their musical heroes from the 70s.

Back 40 Folk Festival board member Steve Dueck said the bands being honoured have changed this year, but the quality will remain the same.

“We try to make it new every year, not have a lot of repeats,” he said.

This year’s show will include music from The Doors, Burton Cummings, Elton John, Don Williams, Janis Ian, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Jackson 5 and Paul McCartney and Wings.

The singers have also include some new and some from past years.

They include Ed Wayne, Jayme Giesbrecht, The Committee, Paige Drobot, Lorretta Thorliefsen, The Bare Yogis, Steve Dueck, Jenessa Kehler and more.

The event acts as a fundraiser for the Back Forty Folk Festival which has scheduled it’s 29th annual event for June 3 in the Morden Park bowl.

“It’s our only fundraiser so it’s how we fund the festival,” Dueck said. “It’s really important for us.”

Fundraising aside it’s also a great opportunity for fans of 70s music and the bands that play to have a memorable evening. “It’s a great night of music that we put on,” Dueck said. “All the musicians donate their time, but it gives them a chance to play for an audience.”

Dueck will also hit the stage as part of The Doors set, and said he’s looking forward to it.

“It’s so much fun to dress up and get out there,” he said. “The excitement that it generates... it’s the highlight of the year.”

Organizers hope to let people step back in time. “We try to make it fun and nostalgic, play the kinds of songs that people know,” he said. “Hopefully people will want to get out of there houses and see some live music.”

The concert takes place at Morden’s historic Kenmor Theatre on April 28, starting at 7 p.m. with emcee Robyn Wiebe. Tickets are $20 and will be available at Whitecap Coffee in Winkler, Thornview Grocery in Morden or by contacting the Back Forty Folk Festival at back40folkfest.com.