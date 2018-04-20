Donation helps Eden offer hope

WINKLER -

A donation from Access Credit Union will help Eden Foundation host additional fundraisers and expand services.

Access Credit Union donated $10,000 to the foundation on April 10, extending a tradition of support.

“Our partnership with Eden goes back many years, possibly decades,” Retail Branch Manager Rob Unruh said.

The credit union gives money that will have the largest impact according to Unruh.

“When the credit union looks at what organizations can we support to impact the majority of our members positively, I think there’s no better place to leave our members’ money than with Eden,” he said. “We are honoured to be able to partner with them over the years and to continue that partnership.”

Eden Foundation Director of Development Earl Reimer said they are grateful for that continuing relationship.

Funds will be used to cover overhead costs for fundraisers such as Head for the Hills, the Tractor Trek and the Ironman Golf Tournament.

“One in five people are dealing with a mental health issue at some level of the spectrum,” Reimer said. “We all know somebody who is mildly effected or seriously effected. Some require some service, some require lots of service.”

Reimer said Eden Health Care Centre offers wrap around service, which means everything from critical care in a hospital setting to something as simple as helping with housing.

“It also means those that are dealing with mental health issues, many times need some assistance with preparation for returning to the work force, that’s something that we do through the Segue option,” he said. “It may mean finding housing...”

Reimer said the funds received helps them work with the community.

“We prepare events, a number of different events in the community and this relationship that we have with Access Credit Union allows us to engage in that, so we can engage in the broader community,” he said.

Eden will also engage in new initiatives this year.

This includes working with partners to offer guided fitness classes and aquasize, working with the Winkler Immigration Services and the Community Care Program at Central Station to provide services focussing on child and adolescent care as well as issues amongst immigrant populations.

They are also planning to host a Mens’ Mental Health event in Winnipeg in June and Mental Health Week locally in May.

Eden Health Care Services will also renovate six more apartments which date back to the ‘80s and will create a playground area at Enns Courts.