Esso Cup legacy funds cubby project

MORDEN -

The Esso Cup legacy fund has helped realize another project.

“We had put cubbies in the dressing rooms on the Huron Arena side in preparation for the Esso Cup,” director of community services Clare Agnew said. “For that event it was something we wanted to have for the players, it looked a lot more professional and they could set things up how they wanted.”

When the legacy fund was left after the tournament, organizers thought it would be worthwhile to include cubbies in the Co-op Arena dressing rooms as well.

“Part of our legacy of the Esso Cup was to give back to the hockey community,” Agnew said. “This reaches anybody that plays hockey, whether it’s minor hockey or the recreational teams that come play. It’s for the whole hockey community, not just a few players.”

Along with keeping the rooms more organized and sanitary by keeping personal items off the floor, Agnew said it can make younger players feel more professional. “When people are able to put some of their personal belongs in their own space it has that professional feel,” she said. “That’s what other teams in higher leagues get, so I think it makes [players] feel good about it.”

Work on the cubbies wrapped up in February. The referee rooms were also included, as they hadn’t been put in for the Esso Cup. “I’ve heard from some of the officials and coaches about how great they look and that the kids are excited to use them,” Agnew said.

Morden Minor Hockey supported the construction of the Huron Arena cubbies as their contribution to the Esso Cup, and so these new cubbies were paid for by the Esso Cup legacy fund to return the goodwill.

“It’s certainly a combined project between the Esso Cup, Morden Minor Hockey and JMF Renos,” Agnew said.

Jerry Fehr of JMF Renos completed the work in both arenas, and also donated the time and material to complete an additional dressing room (room 6) in the Huron Arena.