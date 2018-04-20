Mary Poppins to land in Winkler

WINKLER -

Students at Parkland School in Winkler are confident guests at their musical will find it to be supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.

Mary Poppins Jr. will be presented at 7 p.m. on April 25-26, and students are already excited about presenting this to a packed house.

Directed by Joel Swaan and produced by Theresa Klassen, it involves a large cast of 50 Grade 5-8 students and another 20 in the crew.

“We auditioned before Christmas for lead roles but any student who wanted to be in the chorus could be in without any audition,” Klassen explained. “We wanted to include every student who wanted to be in it.”

Students have been sacrificing their lunch hours to rehearse since Christmas.

Parkland School hosts a musical every two years for Grade 5-8 students, and Klassen said they like to involve as many students as possible.

“We also like to do shows that have lots of great chorus numbers so we can really have fun with the singing and dancing which is something many of our students don’t get the opportunity to try,” she said. “We feel that it is important to give students a chance to shine.”

Parkland School does not have a choir for older grades, so the musical is a unique opportunity.

“Students may not always remember the academic experiences in school but we feel that they will always remember the excitement and camaraderie they felt while preparing and performing a great musical show,” she said.

Klassen said they appreciated that Mary Poppins Jr. also has great messages including themes of character building and developing positive family relationships.

“Also, who wouldn’t want to have a ‘magical’ nanny like Mary Poppins?” she asked.

Christina Klassen plays Mary Poppins in the production.

“She’s very prim and proper and walks with a purpose. She knows what she wants and does it,” Klassen said of her character.

She admits it takes acting to take on this role. “It’s definitely hard because I am not prim and proper,” she added. “But it’s great.”

Matthew Larlee plays the role of Bert, a man of many trades who introduces the audience to the unhappy Banks family. “He’s always excited about things,” Larlee said. “(The role) is fun to play.”

Most people are familiar with the Mary Poppins story and this production follows the same plot. The unhappy Banks family loses a nanny who is replaced by Mary Poppins. The magical nanny proves to be a blessing for the whole family.

The children’s adventures continue, and the audience is regaled with many of the classic songs such as A Spoonful of Sugar, Feed the Bird, Chim Chim Cher-ee and Anything Can Happen.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. April 25 & 26 production are available at the door or at the school office in advance. Tickets are $8 for adults and $3 for students. Rush seating will take place with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.