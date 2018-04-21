Dufferin reeve planning to run for second term

The reeve of the RM of Dufferin is hoping to serve a second term in charge of the municipality.

Reeve George Gray announced plans to run for re-election this week.

He said he wants another four years to dedicate to the post.

“I’m having fun,” he said. “I have a great council, a great office staff, a great public works. I treat it as a family, I really do.”

He noted that he wants to finish some projects his council has undertaken.

“There’s a lot of things to do yet, the personal care home being one of them,” he said. “We have the odd wrinkle now and again, but I want to serve one more term.”

Besides the reeve, four of the other members of council have also announced intentions to run for their seats again.

Deputy reeve John Peckover (Ward 1) and councillors Barry Driedger (Ward 2), Harvie Takvam (Ward 3) and Fred Dunn (Ward 6) are planning to put their names forward in October.

Sheldon Harder (Ward 4) and Barrie Fraser (Ward 5) have not yet announced intentions either way.

The 2018 Manitoba Municipal Elections are scheduled for October 24. Candidates for reeve or mayor can register between May 1 and Sept. 18, and candidates for councillor can register between June 30 and Sept. 18.

Nomination papers must be submitted between Sept. 12 and Sept. 18.

To be eligible, you must be a resident or property owner in the municipality in which you wish to run for at least 6 months prior to Election Day.

