Winkler Co-op celebrates a strong year

WINKLER -

A growth in membership, the second highest year of sales since their inception, and a significant reduction in debt are all signs Winkler Co-op had another strong year.

The Co-op board shared their success at their 76th annual meeting held April 10 at Buhler Active Living Centre.

The last year saw the Co-op reach 16,687 members, and boasted annual sales of $98.4 million. That’s up from $92.5 million the previous year, and less than only 2014 when they reached $101.5 million in sales.

From the date of incorporation in 1941, Winkler Co-op has amassed sales of $646.8 million and savings of $38.6 million.

The director’s report was delivered by Daren Heide.

He explained that 2017 was not a year of large projects.

“After a number of years of either building new, expanding, renovating or upgrading our facilities, the board decided that it would be wise to pay off some of the debt that had been incurred in the previous years,” he said. “The 2017 financial report confirms that our long term debt has been reduced by approximately 20 per cent in this past year.”

The Co-op did have one project however.

A new office building built by Grandeur, was moved onto the south side of the Rosetown Ag. Site, replacing the existing office which was part of the old Kronsthal School.

Local savings of $600,000 and $3.8 million from Federated allowed the board to allocate $3.5 million to members.

That ranged from a low of two per cent on fertilizer and chemicals to a high of nine per cent on oil.

Heide thanked employees and members for their support.

“We appreciate the fact that you are shopping in our stores,” he said. “You are helping us grow. You are helping us expand the services we can offer you. Together we are making our communities a better place to live in.”

General Manager Evan Toews also delivered a message, telling members that they have started a process to identify strengths, weaknesses, values and vision for the future.

“Throughout this process, the value that remains at the top of our list is “Community”,” he said. “Community is the reason that we exist and the reason that we continue to thrive.”

“I believe that Winkler Co-op is, and will continue to be, at the heart of the communities we serve,” he added.

That investment in community was noticeable. Last year Winkler Co-op donated over $300,000 to a variety of organizations and groups in the local communities.

Toews also led members through the various departments located under Winkler Co-op’s umbrella.

They include five gas bar locations, four cardlock locations, bulk petroleum, food stores in Winkler and Morden, tow agro sites, fashions (including floral and decor introduced in 2017, and Co-op @ Home.

Toews said the food stores focus on local products, local producers and local support. “Co-op is the only grocer that assists the growth and development of both Morden and Winkler to the extent that we do,” he said.

Toews also tipped his hat to the management team, the board and customers.

“It is truly a privilege to work together every day,” he said. “On behalf of all of us at Winkler Co-op, we want to say thanks to you, the members, for your ongoing support and patronage. We truly do appreciate it.”