Celebrating 20 years and over $2 million

The Carman and Community Area Foundation marked two major milestones last week at its annual gala dinner. The local organization not only celebrated 20 years in the community, it also announced that funds have surpassed $2 million as of the end of the fiscal year in December.

The Carman Area Foundation Gala Dinner was held on April 20 at the Carman Community Hall.

Executive Director Fred Colvin said the dinner was well attended, with around 325 people there – a pretty good number for any year, but especially amazing on a night competing with a Winnipeg Jets playoff game.

Board Chair Barry Gosnell also said he was pleased with both the turnout and the response.

“I thought the feedback was the best we’ve ever had,” he said “Everything just kind of clicked together.”

The Carman Area Foundation was incorporated in 1998 after the Thomas Sill Foundation issued a challenge to the community: raise $200,000 for an endowment fund, and the Thomas Sill Foundation would contribute another $100,000.

In 2000, the group gifted its first community grants, totaling $3,779. That year, the Boyne Lodge Personal Care Home received $663; the Carman Memorial Hospital received $663; the Carman Swimming Pool received $1,127; and Midland School Division received $1,326 to be split equally between Carman Elementary and Carman Collegiate.

Ever since then, the organization has worked to build its endowment fund and boost projects across the Carman, Roland, Sperling and Elm Creek areas that add to the region’s quality of life and provide investment in each community’s future.

Gosnell said he feels pretty lucky to be involved with the Area Foundation for the past few years, noting that the work is very rewarding. And he is happy to see the fund continue to grow, for the simple reason that the larger it gets, the more money can be given to worthwhile local projects.

“To have it reach $2 million and growing is pretty phenomenal,” he said. “We get a lot of not really huge donations, but they’re pretty steady, and our return has been pretty good on the investments we have so I think it will just keep on going.”

The Area Foundation granted over $80,000 in funds to 33 different organizations this year.

Gosnell noted that the need continues to grow, with requests from both large and small projects, so he would love to reach a point where the Area Foundation could make a heavier impact in terms of donation amounts.

“That’s what I’d really like to see: just have the assets grow beyond $2.1 million to $3 million, to $5 million, $10 million,” he said. “And that will happen. And then you can do so much more.”

At the dinner, the Carman Area Foundation also announced ongoing support for the Carman Collegiate Youth in Philanthropy group. When the YIP group was set up, they were to receive $3500 each year for six years. Of that money, $1000 goes into an endowment fund for the school and $2500 must be granted to community organizations.

While the Carman Area Foundation’s original agreement with the YIP group has expired, the board believes the partnership is great for the community and the students involved. They have committed to providing another $3500 per year for the next three years

The Carman Collegiate group has consistently granted more than the $2500 granting requirement by raising extra money throughout the year.

“They’ve just done exceptionally well,” said Colvin. “They’re a credit to the youth in this community.”

2018 Carman Area Foundation Grants

• Boyne Care (Year 1 of 3-year pledge): $5,000

• Boyne Regional Library: $1000

• Boyne Regional Library Expansion: $4,500

• Boyne Valley Hostel Corporation: $5000

• Carman Collegiate Animation Club: $4000

• Carman Active Living Centre $4000

• Carman Dufferin Recreation: $1,500

• CDR - Carman Community Hall: $765

• CDR- Carman Swimming Pool: $930

• Carman Handi-Van: $215

• Carman Memorial Hospital: $1,580

• Carman Minor Baseball: $1,000

• Carman Minor Hockey: $650

• Carman Palliative Care: $3,500

• CFS of Central MB Foundation: $400

• Dufferin Historical Society: $900

• Elm Creek 4-H Activity Club: $1,000

• Elm Creek Housing Corp. Inc.: $2,000

• Elm Creek School Green Crew: $1,000

• Elm Creek Skating Rink: $6,000

• Golden Prairie Arts Council (2 grants): $2,920

• Historical Society of RM of Roland: $3,500

• Homewood Cairn Committee: $2,000

• Linear Grain Fund: $5,060

• Roland Golf Course: $3,000

• Roland Pumpkin Fair $615

• Roseisle Planning Committee: $1,900

• Sperling Community Club: $4,000

• Sperling Rink Board: $4,400

• TLC Centre Inc.: $500

• Wee Care Child Centre: $4,000

• Youth in Philanthropy: $3,500

Total: $80,335

Youth in Philanthropy Grants

• Aspen Winds - The Stepping Stone: $500

• Boyne Regional Library Expansion: $500

• Carman Family Resource Centre: $550

• Carman Memorial Hospital: $750

• Golden Prairie Arts Council: $500

• Historical Society of RM of Roland: $500

• Roseisle Planning Committee: $600

• Sperling Rink Board: $600.00

Total: $4,500