At first glance, Wanda Stockford’s Miami School classroom is a jumble of what looks like organized chaos. The bell has rung, but students remain busy with projects. Around them, the usual desks, chairs and books share space with (among other things) a multitude of equations, hand-made math posters, popsicle stick bridges and a pool table originally purchased to study angles.

But Stockford, who will be finishing up her 34th year as an educator this June, is a math teacher skilled in dealing with complex systems, whether those systems involve numbers or students.

And she was recently recognized for that proficiency as the recipient of the prestigious Murray McPherson Award for 2018.

The honour is handed out annually by the Manitoba Association of Mathematics Teachers in recognition of teachers who have made outstanding contributions to mathematics education in the province.

Criteria include curriculum development, contribution to professional development, outstanding classroom teaching and exemplary leadership.

Miami School Principal David Langill nominated Stockford for the award, and then held a surprise school assembly to announce her win last week.

While Langill is relatively new to the school, having joined the staff last fall, he said it was plain to see that Stockford is a great teacher who embodies what the award is all about.

“You get a very quick sense, visiting classroom, and talking to kids and talking to staff and talking to parents, about the kind of history and skill set that individual teachers have,” he said. “When the opportunity [for the nomination] came available, she fit the criteria for the award 100 per cent. I thought it would be a nice thing to have her recognized for all her years of efforts in the community and school, and to the profession in the local area and the profession generally.”

“She’s very creative when it comes to her work in the classroom,” he added. “She finds lots of different ways to hit the learning outcomes.”

And he noted that Stockford isn’t just important to Miami’s learning community as a math teacher.

“It’s nice to recognize someone for their curricular accomplishments and what they do within their discipline, but she’s gotten in the lives of kids in all different kinds of ways,” he said.

Stockford herself is uncomfortable with the award, the praise and the publicity, unsure about how to accept being singled out for “what you think is just doing your job.”

“I felt very, very appreciated,” she said, despite her mixed feelings. “I truly think that we’re a community of teachers in the building and we’re all striving to be life-long learners, we’re striving to be our best by developing ourselves professionally, striving for excellence. So to be singled out was a little uncomfortable and very humbling.”

Stockford has spent the majority of her career as a math teacher, all except two years spent on technological literacy instruction. She has participated in different mathematics-based provincial pilot projects, developing provincial curricula, timetables, strategies for stronger math instruction, and she working locally within the division as well.

She currently teaches math to students in Grades 8 through 12.

“It’s always been a passion of mine, and I would have to say that I’ve become more passionate as I continue to teach,” she said “I always said to myself if I wasn’t excited to go to work on a day to day basis…then I probably didn’t belong in the classroom anymore. I think your passion is contagious.”

The daughter of a math teacher who was himself an educator at Miami School, she said he and her other teachers were her inspiration both in and out of the classroom. They are part of the reason that she gives her time to coach sports like volleyball, badminton and basketball, as well as helping with clubs and after-school tutoring.

“I appreciated the different things that I saw in different teachers,” she said. “I always appreciated teachers who had knowledge and expertise in their subject area, that was important to me. But I look back at some of my favourite teachers, and it was more about the things they did to develop relationships…out of the classroom.

“The way in which those teachers gave back, that was something that I always admired and that was something that I felt was important in my own teaching as well. Students need to see you as a person. When you’re helping out with extracurricular, students get to see you as a human being.”

One of Stockford’s challenges is engaging students in a subject that many find difficult to deal with.

“When you start talking about mathematics, somehow that really, really elevates people’s anxiety,” she said. “There tends to be a real culture of negativity around mathematics. And you see it with students.”

Some of Stockford’s students come through her door in grade eight and tell her straight up: “Mrs. Stockford, no offense, but I hate math and I’m not good at math.”

“Many of them have this rationale that my grandfather wasn’t good at math, and my father and my mother weren’t good at math, therefore obviously I’m doomed to fail at mathematics,” said Stockford.

To combat that lack of confidence, she uses techniques to engage all types of learners, whether that means verbal-linguistic, kinesthetic or visual-spacial projects, group work, independent study or more.

“To try and engage students, you’re basically trying to present material in a way where they can all learn in a way that they feel smart,” she said. “Hopefully in that way, by giving students a chance to experience math in a way that’s engaging to them, it’s not so boring. It’s by embracing how you learn and how you’re smart that you can be successful.”

And those ‘aha!’ moments are some of the most rewarding.

“Really for me, my highlights come from just being here on a daily basis,” she said. “Working with teachers, support staff, students, and those days when you finally have a student who goes ‘yep, got it.’”

In the end, what really makes a difference for students, Stockford said, is having a great team of passionate educators involved in the whole process.

“Miami School is awesome and we have great teachers and great administration,” she said. “I truly believe that we have a wonderful staff that is willing to work together right from Kindergarten to Grade 12.”

“You don’t teach in isolation,” she added. “You’re influenced by who you’ve been taught by, who you teach with and the people have been great administrators and have helped you along the way.

