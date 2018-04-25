Award night honours local businesses

WINKLER -

Five local businesses were honoured and Canadian hockey icon Hayley Wickenheiser offered them congratulations at this year’s P.W. Enns Business Awards.

Wickenheiser spoke at the award night on April 19 at Winkler Bergthaler Mennonite Church.

She opened her speech with a tribute to the Humboldt Broncos, the SJHL hockey team who lost 15 members in a tragic bus crash on April 6. “I had a lot of connections both directly and indirectly with that team,” she said. “We played against many of those boys on the bus on the national team as preparation for the Olympic games. We play against the Junior A teams all across Western Canada. As I went further and deeper into the team, I realized I had connections with over half the team.”

“It really shows you how closely connected we are,” she added. “Hockey is our game, and there’s one degree of separation, not six, degrees, between all of us. I hope I’ll never have to experience grief like that ever again in my life, but out of that what I did see was also the best of humanity. I saw the importance of love and expressing that and how this tragedy has united the world.”

As part of her journey to the Olympics, Wickenheiser stressed the importance of hard work. She also said that even though the business of hockey differs from some of the winners at the awards night, there are a lot of similarities. “When we look at what we do as hockey players and what you see on TV, what you often see is gold medals and championships,” she said. “What you don’t get to see that for most Olympic athletes in this country, we live in relative anonymity. Our expectation is that of performance on demand. When we go to the Olympic games, you don’t get a chance to do it over again. You grow up learning to live and understand expectations and pressure.”

Wickenheiser also congratulated the five businesses that took home awards during the evening.

Other Brother Roasters took home the Customer Service award. Owner Erin Plett said the award has encouraged her to keep moving forward. “Caring about people is what the core value of Other Brother is,” she said. “It’s the heartbeat of the company. We are always striving to infuse love and care into our work.”

“It’s surprising how sharing a simple cup of coffee can connect people,” she added. “Coffee is such a personal and social product that is used in so many situations in life.”

Winkler Day Care Centre was named Not-for-Profit of the year. Director Lenora Fassett thanked both her staff and the parents that trust their children with the day care. “It’s reassuring to know that we are providing a valuable service to those in the Winkler community and surrounding area,” she said. “We are so very fortunate to have long-time staff at our centre. They bring a wealth of experience, knowledge and wisdom to our daily program. They’re also great mentors for our younger staff and to the students doing practicum work.”

“It is the front line workers, after all, who provide the children with a safe and loving place for them to grow, learn and have fun,” she added.

Heat Innovations took the Business Builder award. Operations Manager Colton Wall said it was an honour to be chosen. “This award shows our company has made an impact in our community,” he said. “Through many obstacles we have grown, matured and rose to new heights. I can’t think of a better place to do this than Winkler.”

Wall said he and the company can’t wait to continue growing in the future.

Central Station was named Community Builder of the year. Director Bev Wiebe said it’s exciting to be a part of an organization that gives a voice to the voiceless. “We want to serve and love our community, putting people at the heart of everything we do,” she said. “We don’t want to replace services in our city, we want to collaborate with them. We are so privileged to be part of a great community.”

Wiebe said Central Station hopes to continue working in collaboration with supportive agencies in the city and improve quality of life for those who use their services.

Finally, Winkler Veterinary Clinic took home the esteemed Business Excellence Award. Dr. Jacqueline Enns thanked her staff for making the business so successful. “It is certainly a team effort,” she said. “Everything we do is all about teamwork, and for us a huge part of that team is to care for pets.”

“For me, I feel every day like I’m partnering with my clients, who over the years have become friends,” she added. “This career is extremely rewarding and this community has been fantastic to us.”

“There’s a common theme in what we’ve heard tonight, which goes back to people,” Wickenheiser said. “In the business I was in for a long time the success that we had really boiled down to people and how you treated people.”