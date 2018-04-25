Dufferin tables $5.02 million budget

The RM of Dufferin is presenting a $5,021,690.93 budget for 2018.

The municipality presented its latest financial plan at the April 17 council meeting.

“I’m excited about it,” said RM of Dufferin Reeve George Gray. [CAO] Sharla has incorporated absolutely everything we need to do, with only 2.08 per cent increase. We’ve just taken the bare minimum of money that we need to operate the RM of Dufferin.”

The municipal mill rate is set at 9.979. Although that’s a slight decrease from last year’s mill rate, increased assessment in the community means the municipality will be collecting slightly more money than last year. This year’s financial blueprint is $111,000 higher than the 2017 budget.

Farmland remains the most highly assessed type of property in Dufferin, so the tax burden remains weighted towards agricultural producers.

Highlights include $825,000 for the Personal Care Home Project.

Gray said the budget includes last year’s gravel increase, which allowed the municipality to grade roads with higher quality gravel for better driving conditions and safety for residents.

“We’ve incorporated that $150,000 that we added to the budget last year; it will be standard fare,” he said.

The budget also includes ovr $900,000 in community grants, including contributions to the proposed STARS heli-pad near the Carman Memorial Hospital, new equipment for the Carman-Dufferin Fire Department and more.

“We’ve incorporated a lot of other things like the fire truck, we’ve incorporated the helipad, there’s a lot of new things in there,” said Gray. “I think it’s a very prudent budget.”

The RM is also reducing its debt by around $400,000 to just $1.5 million this year.

“I think that’s wonderful, it just shows prudent management of the RM of Dufferin,” said Gray.

The municipality has no specific debt reduction plan, since they take into account interest rates and when it is fiscally responsible to borrow at the best time for projects and ratepayers.

But they are looking long term to reduce the debt regularly.

“Management of debt is the key,” said Gray. “Debt is a good thing as long as it’s managed properly.”

The RM currently has a rate increase request before the Public Utilities Board, which has been incorporated in this year’s budget, pending approval.

They are asking for a 9.7 per cent increase (not including any pass-through rate increases from the Pembina Valley Water Co-op).

If the PUB approves the request, new rates will come into effect as of April 1.

"The utility is thirsty…it allows us to build up some reserves," said Gray. “We’re not trying to take any money [but] you have water leaks, you have to supply new lines every now and again, looping and that sort of thing. It takes money.

Dufferin finalized its last rate study in 2012; the RM says the PUB expects a new rate study every five years or so.

The RM is also asking for another 9 per cent increase in 2020.

The school levy will account for just over half of RM of Dufferin ratepayers’ tax bills this year, at 52 per cent.

“I’m not going to throw them under the bus, they’re trying to run an operation and not getting any more money,” said Gray. “But I would say the taxation changes the province is considering are long overdue. [Changing] how they collect the money is long overdue.”

