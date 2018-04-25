Harvest Festival unveils line-up

The Winkler Harvest Festival has released its main stage headliners and announced an expanded format that allows for more stages and more culture than ever before.

Winkler Events Coordinator Deb Penner said this year they will host four stages.

The first will be the Kids Tent which will feature Safari Jeff with shows each day of the festival. “Jeff was here last year and wowed kids with his live animal shows, educational videos, and desire to share his knowledge of the creatures he loves,” she said in a press release.

The County Fair stage was formerly referred to as the “second” or “showcase” stage. “We are trying to bring back the days of the county fair with several novelty activities including bingo, trivia contest, dance lessons, plus the Pet Fashion and Talent Show,” she said.

The festival will be home to even more culture as they welcome the annual Culture Fest which had grown too big for Bethel Park. The Culture tent will include live theatre on Friday, (provided by the Flatlands Theatre Company) where they will do the Carol Burnett Show. Saturday and Sunday will see Regional Connections host ethnic music, dance and crafts. “We are very pleased to have them part of the festival and look forward to giving them added exposure while adding a great event to the festival,” she said. The Main Stage will once again feature three days of great music.

The Friday evening show, traditionally home to the rock genre, will welcome Night Fever, a tribute band that will play the music of Bryan Adams and The Bee Gees.

Saturday’s country evening will feature Restless Heart, a band that’s sold over a million records and boasts six number one hits including When She Cries, Big Dreams In a Small Town and The Bluest Eyes in Texas.

Sunday’s Christian music will be headlined by The Ball Brothers, a southern gospel quartet with amazing harmonies and Colton Dixon, winner of multiple Dove Awards and an 11th place finalist on American Idol in 2012.

Penner said it was a challenge putting this together. “I feel that we’re going to have an amazing festival again.”