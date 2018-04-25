HiLites concert coming April 29

MORDEN -

The 43rd season of the Morden Festival of the Arts is winding down with one more big event remaining.

The HiLites Concert takes place at 2p.m. on Sunday, April 29 at the Morden Alliance Church, 363 Gilmour St.

A silver collection will be taken.

The concert includes grand finale showcases performances that have been recommended by the adjudicators of each discipline featured throughout the festival season, including Strings, Sacred, Piano, Vocal, French & English Speech Arts.

Awards will be presented to many festival participants, some of whom have been recommended to represent our local festival at the provincial level .

The 2018 Loreena McKennitt Award will also be presented to a festival participant judged to have reached a level of excellence in his/her musical studies and who plans to continue studies and pursue a career in the performing arts .

Organizers would like to encourage people to come out and show their support for these talented, hard-working performers in what promises to be an entertaining afternoon.

Festival information:

• festival organizers very pleased another successful season

• 585 entries, up considerably (40ish) from last year, especially in Speech Arts

• over the last 2 months performers received input and positive feedback from very qualified adjudicators in each discipline

• festival aims to foster and promote continued interest, development and growth of talent within the arts community

• provides a venue for student performance, instruction and adjudication in various areas of the arts

• strives to keep entry fees as low as possible to encourage participation while maintaining financial stability

• financial support of community-minded businesses, organizations and individuals is vital to help offset expenses incurred during the festival season (adjudicators’ wages, mileage, meals and accommodations etc) and ensure its continued growth within the community

• donations can be mailed to: Morden Festival of the Arts, Box 493, Morden, MB, R6M 1A5

Need more information:

• visit our website at www.mordenfestivalofthearts.cfsites.org.

• or contact Erika Dyck at 204-822-6825